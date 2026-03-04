 Skip navigation
Jaguars agree to new deal with TE Quintin Morris

  
Published March 4, 2026 10:38 AM

The Jaguars will have tight end Quintin Morris back for the 2026 season.

Morris was set for free agency next week, but he has agreed to a new deal with the team. Reporter Jordan Schultz reports it is a one-year pact worth up to $3 million.

Morris signed with the Bills after going undrafted in 2021 and moved on to Jacksonville last year. He appeared in 14 games and had six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. He had 15 catches for 146 yards and three scores while in Buffalo.

Brenton Strange, Johnny Mundt, and Hunter Long are the other tight ends on the roster for the Jaguars.