Jaguars agree to new deal with TE Quintin Morris

The Jaguars will have tight end Quintin Morris back for the 2026 season.

Morris was set for free agency next week, but he has agreed to a new deal with the team. Reporter Jordan Schultz reports it is a one-year pact worth up to $3 million.

Morris signed with the Bills after going undrafted in 2021 and moved on to Jacksonville last year. He appeared in 14 games and had six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. He had 15 catches for 146 yards and three scores while in Buffalo.

Brenton Strange, Johnny Mundt, and Hunter Long are the other tight ends on the roster for the Jaguars.