 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars agree to sign C Robert Hainsey to three-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2025 04:52 PM

The Jaguars are adding a key piece for their offensive line who has familiarity with new head coach Liam Coen.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jacksonville has agreed to sign center Robert Hainsey to a three-year deal.

Rapoport notes the contract is worth $21 million with $13 million guaranteed.

Hainsey, 26, was a third-round pick in 2021. He started at center in 2022 and 2023 but moved back to a reserve role in 2024 after the club drafted Graham Barton at No. 26 overall.

In four seasons, Hainsey has 60 appearances with 35 starts. He’ll now be a key piece in implementing Coen’s offensive system, as he played under it when Coen served as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator in 2024.

The Jaguars have also agreed to terms with Patrick Mekari on Monday to improve the club’s offensive line.