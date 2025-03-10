Jaguars agree to sign C Robert Hainsey to three-year deal

The Jaguars are adding a key piece for their offensive line who has familiarity with new head coach Liam Coen.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jacksonville has agreed to sign center Robert Hainsey to a three-year deal.

Rapoport notes the contract is worth $21 million with $13 million guaranteed.

Hainsey, 26, was a third-round pick in 2021. He started at center in 2022 and 2023 but moved back to a reserve role in 2024 after the club drafted Graham Barton at No. 26 overall.

In four seasons, Hainsey has 60 appearances with 35 starts. He’ll now be a key piece in implementing Coen’s offensive system, as he played under it when Coen served as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator in 2024.

The Jaguars have also agreed to terms with Patrick Mekari on Monday to improve the club’s offensive line.