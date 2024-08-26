 Skip navigation
Jaguars agree to trade LB Trevis Gipson to Seahawks

  
Published August 26, 2024 09:24 AM

Linebacker Trevis Gipson is changing teams ahead of Tuesday’s cut to 53 players.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have agreed to send Gipson to Seattle. The Seahawks will send a late-round pick back to Jacksonville.

It’s the third trade the Seahawks have made in recent days. They sent cornerback Michael Jackson to the Panthers for linebacker Michael Barrett and they dealt edge rusher Darrell Taylor to the Bears.

Gipson signed with the Jaguars in March after spending last season with the Titans. He played in eight games for Tennessee and had six tackles and a sack. He played three seasons in Chicago after being picked in the fifth round in 2020 and had 75 tackles, 10 sacks, and five forced fumbles in a Bears uniform.