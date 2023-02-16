 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce addition of Chad Hall, Greg Austin to coaching staff

  
Published February 16, 2023 10:22 AM
The Jaguars announced a couple of additions to Doug Pederson’s coaching staff on Thursday.

Wide receivers coach Chad Hall’s addition was previously reported and the team made his hiring official. They also announced that Greg Austin has been hired as an offensive quality control coach.

“Chad and Greg are both talented coaches that have consistently showcased an ability to connect with and relate to players. I am pleased by the staff’s overall continuity, which is important as we continue to build toward 2023 and beyond,” Pederson said in a statement.

Hall comes to Jacksonville after spending the last six seasons in Buffalo. Hall played five seasons in the NFL before becoming a coach and Pederson was an assistant on two of Hall’s teams.

Austin was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Florida International last year. He had a stint as an assistant offensive line coach with the Eagles from 2013 to 2015 and has also worked for Nebraska, UCF, and Oregon.