Jaguars announce full 2025 coaching staff

The Jaguars have announced their full coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Head coach Liam Coen is at the top of the list after being hired to replace the fired Doug Pederson last month. Coen joins the Jags after spending the 2024 season as the offensive coordinator in Tampa.

“What I really like about this staff – and this really began to shape in the last few days – is that we already speak the same modern, NFL language,” Coen said in a statement. “We each have remarkably similar backgrounds, coaching influences and innovative offensive or defensive concepts. With this shared terminology, we can accelerate past the standard learning curve that most staffs face, and instead prioritize installations on offense, defense and special teams. I am excited to get started.”

Coen will call the team’s offensive plays and the coaches on that side of the ball include offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple, passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, passing game specialist John Van Dam, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett, running backs coach Chad Morton, tight ends coach Richard Angulo, wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett, and assistant wide receivers coach Tyler Tettleton.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will be joined by defensive line coach Matt Edwards, assistant defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc, linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, assistant linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins, defensive backs coach Ron Milus, assistant defensive backs coach Drew Lascari, secondary coach Anthony Perkins, and defensive assistant Mario Jeberaeel.

The special teams coordinator will be Heath Farwell and Luke Thompson will be the assistant special teams coach. Jay Kaiser and ElizaBeth Harrison will be assistants to the head coach.