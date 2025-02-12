 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce G.M. interview with James Gladstone

  
Published February 12, 2025 04:21 PM

The Jaguars have completed another General Manager interview.

Jacksonville announced on Wednesday that the club has spoken with James Gladstone about the position.

Gladstone has spent his entire NFL career with the Rams, working his way up in the team’s scouting department to his current position of director of scouting strategy. He works directly with General Manager Les Snead in the planning and execution of the club’s day-to-day scouting processes.

The Jaguars have also announced interviews with Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and 49ers director, scouting and football operations Josh Williams.