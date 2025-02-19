 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce in-person interview with Josh Williams for G.M.

  
Published February 19, 2025 01:33 PM

The Jaguars have continued their interview process for a new General Manager with an in-person interview.

Jacksonville announced on Wednesday that 49ers director, scouting and football operations Josh Williams was in town to speak about the role.

Williams has worked for the 49ers for over a decade and just completed his first year in his current job. He was a national scout from 2022-2023 and an area scout for the previous five seasons.

Williams is the first to have a second-round interview with Jacksonville. Ian Cunningham, James Gladstone, Jon-Eric Sullivan, and Ethan Waugh are also slated to have second interviews for the Jaguars.