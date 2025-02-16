 Skip navigation
Jaguars announce in-person interviews with five G.M. candidates

  
Published February 15, 2025 07:15 PM

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue their search for a new General Manager. The next phase comes soon, when they’ll meet in person with five of the candidates.

The Jaguars announced that the process will continue on Wednesday, with the following interviews: Packers V.P. of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan; Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham; Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone; Jaguars assistant G.M. Ethan Waugh; and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Wiliams.

The Jaguars previously hired Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as the team’s latest head coach. It’s believed that Coen is essentially hiring the G.M. A first-time, first-year head coach doesn’t often get that opportunity.