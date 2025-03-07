 Skip navigation
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
Kelce 'can't engineer' his exit from the NFL
Fill in the Blank: Metcalf, Deebo, Wagner, Watson

Jaguars become the betting favorites to be Cooper Kupp’s 2025 team

  
Published March 7, 2025 01:31 PM

The Jaguars are in the process of making major changes to their roster, and another big change could be acquiring Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Recent activity has shifted the lines to make the Jaguars the new favorites to be Kupp’s 2025 team. The Jaguars are now +200 favorites at DraftKings, followed by the Broncos at +390, Chargers at +650, and Patriots, Lions and Cowboys all at +750.

New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen spent four years as an offensive coach in Los Angeles with Kupp, including two years as assistant wide receivers coach and one year as offensive coordinator. So he and Kupp know each other well, and Coen knows that Kupp has a firm understanding of the offense he wants to run in Jacksonville.

Kupp’s $20 million compensation for 2025 would be a major stumbling block, and he might have to re-work his contract for a trade to happen. But the Jaguars need to improve their wide receiver corps, and Kupp could make sense in Jacksonville.