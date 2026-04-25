Jaguars cap Day 2 of 2026 draft by selecting S Jalen Huskey at No. 100

Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft has come to an end with the Jaguars picking the last player of the night.

At No. 100 overall, Jacksonville selected safety Jalen Huskey out of Maryland.

Huskey spent his first two collegiate seasons at Bowling Green before transferring to Maryland in 2024. He was a Second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2025, having recorded 72 total tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions.

The Bills are currently set to start the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft at pick No. 101 in the fourth round.