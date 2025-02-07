Jaguars DE Arik Armstead wins Walter Payton Man of the Year

Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead was named the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year on Thursday night at NFL Honors.

Armstead is the second Jaguars player to win the award, joining Calais Campbell, who won the award in 2019.

He was a nominee for the award for a fifth consecutive year, four with the 49ers and in his first season with the Jaguars after signing as a free agent in March.

Armstead, 31, and his wife Melinda established the Armstead Academic Project in 2019, with a focus on providing students of all socioeconomic backgrounds “with positive spaces, tools and academic support to unlock their potential and achieve their goals.” AAP now supports students in Sacramento, The Bay Area and Jacksonville.

In addition to AAP, Armstead took part in the EverBank Touchdowns for Tomorrow program after arriving in Jacksonville. The program also focuses on financial literacy. Continuing his onus on education, Armstead also lent his time to the nonprofit Blessing in a Backpack, which gives food on weekends and holidays to kids in need.

The Man of the Year, which debuted in 1970, is regarded as the NFL’s highest honor. It recognizes an NFL player for his exemplary community service along with his distinction on the field of play. Among the winners was Hall of Famer Walter Payton in 1977. The award was renamed in Payton’s honor in 1999, the same year the revered running back died at 46 due to bile duct cancer.

Each of the 32 nominees received a $55,000 donation in their name to a charity of their designation, while Armstead garnered $265,000 for his charity of choice.