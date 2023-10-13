Jaguars expect Zay Jones to miss Sunday’s game

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones returned to the lineup last week and caught a touchdown to help beat the Bills, but it looks like the Jaguars will have to go without him this weekend.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that he does not anticipate having Jones in the lineup against the Colts. Jones has a knee injury that previously caused him to miss two games and he aggravated it against Buffalo.

Pederson said he also expects left guard Walker Little to miss the game. Little, who moved to guard with Cam Robinson back at left tackle post-suspension, hurt his knee last Sunday as well.

Tyler Shatley is expected to start in place of Little.