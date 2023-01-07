 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars finally get on scoreboard to cut deficit to 10-7

  
Published January 7, 2023 04:13 PM
nbc_bfa_afctitlegame_230106
January 6, 2023 04:24 PM
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss the possibility of the AFC Championship Game being held at a neutral site, with Roger Goodell potentially deciding on the location, and a coin toss that could end up determining the location of a Bengals-Ravens playoff game.

The Titans have lost six in a row and most didn’t expect them to put up much of a fight tonight in Jacksonville. But Tennessee is taking it to the Jaguars so far.

The Titans have a 141 to 114 advantage in yards and are up 10-7 late in the first half.

Joshua Dobbs has completed 10 of 12 passes for 90 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo. It is Dobbs’ second career touchdown pass in his second career start -- his first came in Week 17 in a loss to the Cowboys -- and Okonkwo’s third career touchdown catch.

After going three-and-out on their first drive, the Titans have scored on back-to-back possessions. Randy Bullock got them on the board first with a 51-yard field goal as they converted two fourth downs in the 17-play, 51-yard drive that ate up 9:59.

Derrick Henry has found some running room and now has 47 yards on 12 carries. It includes a vicious stiff arm to Rayshawn Jenkins that sent the Jaguars defensive back to the ground.

The Jaguars went three-and-out on their first drive and were down to the Tennessee 22 on their second drive when Trevor Lawrence’s pitch on an attempted reserve was never handled. Rashad Weaver recovered the fumble.

The Jaguars finally got on the board on Lawrence’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk with 2:36 remaining in the half.

Lawrence is 11-of-13 for 98 yards and a touchdown.