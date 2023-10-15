Jaguars improve to 4-2 with 37-20 victory over Colts

The Jaguars didn’t look like a team that spent 10 days in London on Sunday, dispatching the division-rival Colts 37-20 on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville picked up four turnovers off of Indianapolis quarterback Gardner Minshew — three interceptions and a lost fumble — en route to a big divisional victory.

The Colts had an opportunity to make things interesting in the fourth quarter when Trevor Lawrence was intercepted on a pass intended for Christian Kirk.

But down 31-13, Indianapolis could not take advantage of it as Minshew was intercepted for the third time on a fourth-down pass intended for Michael Pittman in the end zone. Darious Williams was there to make the interception.

But the Colts did get in the end zone with 7:14 left, as Zack Moss took in a 3-yard touchdown to make the score 31-20.

In response, though, returner Jamal Agnew took the ensuing kickoff all the way back to the Indianapolis 37, putting the club in scoring position. Brandon McManus hit a 49-yard field goal to put the Jags back up by 14, 34-20.

McManus then hit a 51-yard field goal with 3:00 left in the contest to make the score 37-20.

Lawrence was 20-of-30 for 181 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Travis Etienne took 18 carries for 55 yards with two touchdowns, both of which were in the second quarter.

Lawrence may be dealing with some sort of leg injury, as he got his leg twisted late in the fourth quarter and was not in for the final kneel downs. He was shown on the broadcast limping a bit.

Minshew was 33-of-55 passing for 329 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Zack Moss was limited to just 21 yards on seven carries with a touchdown. He caught six passes for 38 yards. Jonathan Taylor had eight carries for 19 yards, though he caught five passes for 46 yards.

The Colts still have not defeated the Jaguars in Jacksonville since 2014.

Now at 4-2, Jacksonville will have a short week as they will play the Saints on Thursday night.

The 3-3 Colts will be back at home to face the Browns.