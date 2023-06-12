 Skip navigation
Jaguars’ Josh Allen looking to grow after “last year wasn’t good enough”

  
Published June 12, 2023 11:38 AM
Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen says he needs to keep making strides as a player after a season that, in his own words, wasn’t good enough.

“My individual growth last year wasn’t good enough ,” Allen said, via ESPN. “Just the tape that I watched. You’ve got to be real critical in yourself and I watched all the games and I was real critical and I knew I needed to not put that out there no more and I wanted to prioritize that and that was my main focus all season is really to work on that and to grow as a player overall.”

Allen, who is heading into the fifth and final season of his rookie contract, was the only Jaguars player who didn’t participate in voluntary Organized Team Activities. He’s being required to participate in this week’s mandatory minicamp, even though Doug Pederson excused most of the team’s veterans.

Whether the Jaguars will sign Allen to a contract extension or let him walk in free agency in March remains to be seen, but Allen himself recognizes that there’s more he can do to show his value, either to the Jaguars or to other teams that could sign him next year.