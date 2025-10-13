 Skip navigation
Jets offense is 'below non-functional'
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
'Watch out' for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd won’t travel to London or play in Week 7

  
Published October 13, 2025 06:18 PM

The Jaguars will be missing one of their defensive players in their Week 7 game against the Rams.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd will not travel with the team to London and the team said he has been ruled out for next Sunday. Lloyd has a calf injury.

Lloyd was the AFC defensive player of the month for September and was named the conference’s defensive player of the week after retuning an interception 99 yards for a touchdown in a Week 5 win over the Chiefs. Lloyd leads the league with four interceptions this season.

The Jaguars also ruled out tight end Quintin Morris with a groin injury. They signed tight end Jordan Akins to the practice squad and he could be elevated for this week’s game.