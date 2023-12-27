Jaguars open Cam Robinson’s practice window to return from injured reserve

The reeling Jaguars may be getting some help for their offensive line.

Left tackle Cam Robinson is returning to practice on Wednesday. Robinson injured his knee in November and has missed the last four games.

Robinson will be eligible to return to the lineup as soon as this Sunday’s game against the Panthers and he can be activated any point in the next 21 days. He also missed the first four games of the season while serving a suspension, so the Jaguars have spent a lot of time playing without Robinson this year.

The Jaguars have lost all four games they’ve played since putting Robinson on injured reserve, so they’ll be hoping his return helps them get back to their winning ways.