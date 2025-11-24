 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Jaguars overcome Trevor Lawrence’s four turnovers to beat Cardinals in overtime

  
Published November 23, 2025 07:32 PM

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not play well today, but Jacksonville got the win it wanted.

Lawrence threw three interceptions and also lost a fumble that the Cardinals returned for a touchdown, but the Jaguars managed to beat the Cardinals 27-24 in overtime.

Lawrence finished 18-for-30 for 256 yards with three touchdowns, but those four turnovers easily could have cost the Jaguars the game. But the Jaguars had a key edge on special teams: kicker Cam Little made both of his field goal attempts, both from 52 yards, the second one in overtime, while Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland missed one from 33 yards.

The Jaguars won the overtime coin toss and chose to receive, and Little’s second 52-yard field goal gave them the lead, but not the win: The NFL’s 2025 overtime rules mean both teams get a possession.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, a fourth down deep ball from quarterback Jacoby Brissett fell incomplete at the end of their overtime possession, and that ended it for the Cardinals.

The win improves the Jaguars’ record to 7-4, and they’re definitely playoff contenders, even if Lawrence’s play wouldn’t give anyone any confidence that they can win in January. The Cardinals fall to 3-8, and they’re out of contention.