Jaguars overcome Trevor Lawrence’s four turnovers to beat Cardinals in overtime

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not play well today, but Jacksonville got the win it wanted.

Lawrence threw three interceptions and also lost a fumble that the Cardinals returned for a touchdown, but the Jaguars managed to beat the Cardinals 27-24 in overtime.

Lawrence finished 18-for-30 for 256 yards with three touchdowns, but those four turnovers easily could have cost the Jaguars the game. But the Jaguars had a key edge on special teams: kicker Cam Little made both of his field goal attempts, both from 52 yards, the second one in overtime, while Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland missed one from 33 yards.

The Jaguars won the overtime coin toss and chose to receive, and Little’s second 52-yard field goal gave them the lead, but not the win: The NFL’s 2025 overtime rules mean both teams get a possession.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, a fourth down deep ball from quarterback Jacoby Brissett fell incomplete at the end of their overtime possession, and that ended it for the Cardinals.

The win improves the Jaguars’ record to 7-4, and they’re definitely playoff contenders, even if Lawrence’s play wouldn’t give anyone any confidence that they can win in January. The Cardinals fall to 3-8, and they’re out of contention.