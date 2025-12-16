 Skip navigation
Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten to have finger surgery

  
Published December 16, 2025 06:19 AM

Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten is set to miss time after injuring his finger in Sunday’s win over the Jets.

NFL Media reports that Tuten is going to have surgery to repair the injury. He will miss time as a result, but is expected back for the postseason.

The Jaguars improved to 10-4 by beating the Jets and are in first place in the AFC South.

Tuten caught a 16-yard touchdown in the win. The 2025 fourth-round pick has 78 carries for 284 yards and four touchdowns along with 10 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Travis Etienne remains the No. 1 back in Jacksonville. LeQuint Allen will be in line for more work as his backup.