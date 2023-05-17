Jaguars sign Willie Taylor III, place Jaylon Moore on injured reserve

The Jaguars announced a couple of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon.

They have signed linebacker Willie Taylor III and placed wide receiver Jaylon Moore on injured reserve. Moving Moore to injured reserve now means he will not be able to return to active duty for the team this season.

Taylor had 11 tackles and four sacks for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL this year. He played at Washington State and Eastern Kentucky before going undrafted this year.

Moore spent last season on the Jacksonville practice squad and re-signed with the team early this year. He has also spent time with the Ravens and Giants since going undrafted in 2000, but has not made any regular season appearances.