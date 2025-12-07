 Skip navigation
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Jaguars take control of AFC South as Colts lose the game and Daniel Jones

  
Published December 7, 2025 04:15 PM

After looking like the AFC South favorites all season, the Colts are now in serious trouble after a disastrous day in Jacksonville.

The Colts lost to the Jaguars 36-19, but that wasn’t the biggest loss they suffered: They also lost quarterback Daniel Jones to an Achilles injury that will likely end his season, and now they’re stuck with rookie Riley Leonard down the stretch.

After starting the season 7-1, the Colts are now 8-5, and without Jones it’s easy to envision them losing all four of their remaining games, which are against the Seahawks, 49ers, Jaguars again and Texans. This team, which once looked like a Super Bowl contender, could easily finish 8-9 and out of the playoffs.

The Jaguars are now 9-4, and they’re the clear favorites in the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence turned in a solid game today, completing 17 of 30 passes for 244 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The Jaguars need Lawrence to keep playing like that down the stretch.

If he does, we’ll likely see a playoff game in Jacksonville in January. While the Colts can only watch and wonder what might have been.