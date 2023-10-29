 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars take early lead and Steelers lose Minkah Fitzpatrick to hamstring injury

  
Published October 29, 2023 01:38 PM

The Jaguars have taken an early lead in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have lost a key player on their defense.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

It’s a rainy day in Pittsburgh, but the elements haven’t affected Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus, who has a 51-yard field goal and a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Those are the only points of the game so far as the Jaguars lead 6-0.