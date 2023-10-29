Jaguars take early lead and Steelers lose Minkah Fitzpatrick to hamstring injury

The Jaguars have taken an early lead in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have lost a key player on their defense.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

It’s a rainy day in Pittsburgh, but the elements haven’t affected Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus, who has a 51-yard field goal and a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Those are the only points of the game so far as the Jaguars lead 6-0.