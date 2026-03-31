 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

snead_mpx.jpg
Snead wants Nacua with Rams ‘for a long time’
PFT3-30Ballard.jpg
Ballard appreciates Irsay-Gordon’s involvement
nbc_pft_jonericsullivan_260330.jpg
Sullivan explains why Dolphins traded Waddle

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

snead_mpx.jpg
Snead wants Nacua with Rams ‘for a long time’
PFT3-30Ballard.jpg
Ballard appreciates Irsay-Gordon’s involvement
nbc_pft_jonericsullivan_260330.jpg
Sullivan explains why Dolphins traded Waddle

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars to exercise Anton Harrison’s fifth-year option

  
Published March 31, 2026 09:14 AM

The Jaguars have made their call on right tackle Anton Harrison’s contract option for the 2027 season.

General Manager James Gladstone said on Monday that the team will exercise that option. The move guarantees Harrison a salary of just over $19 million for his fifth NFL season and it will also give the sides an extended window to work on a long-term extension.

“As a part of that, we’ll have deeper conversations,” Gladstone said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union.

Harrison has started all 49 regular season and playoff games he’s played since Jacksonville selected him with the 27th pick of the 2023 draft.