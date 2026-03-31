Jaguars to exercise Anton Harrison’s fifth-year option

The Jaguars have made their call on right tackle Anton Harrison’s contract option for the 2027 season.

General Manager James Gladstone said on Monday that the team will exercise that option. The move guarantees Harrison a salary of just over $19 million for his fifth NFL season and it will also give the sides an extended window to work on a long-term extension.

“As a part of that, we’ll have deeper conversations,” Gladstone said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union.

Harrison has started all 49 regular season and playoff games he’s played since Jacksonville selected him with the 27th pick of the 2023 draft.