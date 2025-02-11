 Skip navigation
Jaguars to interview Terrance Gray for General Manager

  
Published February 11, 2025 11:47 AM

The Jaguars are still looking for a new General Manager and their search process is set to move forward this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is set to interview Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray this week.

Gray has spent the last eight seasons with the Bills and he has been in his current role for the last three seasons. He spent 11 years as a scout with the Vikings before moving on to Buffalo.

The Jaguars also have requested interviews with 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams, Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone, Chargers assistant General Manager Chad Alexander, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham and Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown. Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg declined the opportunuty to interview with the team.