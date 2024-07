The Jaguars are adding a player who’s likely to contribute on special teams.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Jacksonville is signing linebacker Tanner Muse.

Muse, a Raiders third-round pick in 2020, appeared in 10 games for the Chargers last year. He played 73 percent of the special teams snaps in games played.

In 2021, Must appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks with one start. He played 70 percent of special teams snaps and seven percent of defensive snaps for the club.