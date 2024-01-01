Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew to miss rest of season with lower leg fracture

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew won’t be part of the Jaguars’ effort to win the AFC South in Week 18.

Agnew left Sunday’s win over the Panthers with a leg injury and head coach Doug Pederson told reporters at a Monday press conference that Agnew suffered a lower leg fracture. He will not play in Week 18 or in any of the team’s potential playoff games as a result of the injury.

The Jaguars win the AFC South if they beat the Titans next weekend.

Agnew had two catches for 53 yards in Sunday’s win, including a 48-yard pickup on a pass from C.J. Beathard. He missed four other games while on injured reserve with shoulder and rib injuries and had 14 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown in 11 appearances. He also averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 26.1 yards per kickoff return.