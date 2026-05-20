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Jaguars wrap up draft class by signing second-rounder Nate Boerkircher

  
Published May 20, 2026 06:32 PM

Nate Boerkircher was the first player the Jaguars drafted in April and he became the last member of the draft class to sign with the team on Wednesday.

The Jaguars announced that Boerkircher has agreed to his four-year rookie deal. The tight end was the first of 10 selections for Jacksonville in this year’s draft.

Boerkircher played 39 games at Nebraska before moving to Texas A&M for his final college season. He had 19 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games for the Aggies.

The Jaguars drafted another tight end in the fifth round when they selected Tanner Koziol. Brenton Strange, Hunter Long, and Quintin Morris are the top returning tight ends for the Jags.