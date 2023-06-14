Jahan Dotson: I think QB situation is settled, Sam Howell’s our guy

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said the team will continue to run a quarterback competition into training camp, but a member of the team’s receiving corps thinks the battle is already over.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, wide receiver Jahan Dotson was asked where things stand between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett after the team’s offseason program. Howell has been working as the No. 1 quarterback and Dotson said that he thinks the 2022 fifth-round pick has secured the job.

“I think we got our quarterback situation settled,” Dotson said when asked about Washington’s recent revolving door at the position. “I think Sam Howell’s gonna be our guy. I have complete faith in him. He makes throws look super effortless on the field. He’s been a great leader. He’s learning how to lead an NFL offense. . . . So I’m super excited for him. I can’t wait to make plays for him.”

Given how much we already know about Brissett, it would be a surprise to see the Commanders turn away from the chance to see if Howell has what it takes to be a long-term starter in the league but any official word is going to have to wait for a couple of months.