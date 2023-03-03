 Skip navigation
Jahan Dotson: Sam Howell's ready for this opportunity

  
Published March 3, 2023 06:15 AM
March 3, 2023 08:35 AM
Matthew Berry sits down with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera at the NFL Scouting Combine to discuss the team's open competition at QB, Antonio Gibson's role, what sold him on hiring Eric Bieniemy and more.

Quarterback Sam Howell only played in one game for the Commanders during his rookie season, but his teammates got more chances to see him work during practices throughout the year.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson was one of those teammates and Howell made a strong impression on his fellow 2022 draft pick in those sessions. During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan, Dotson shared his belief that Howell is ready for his shot at winning the starting quarterback job in Washington this year.
“That’s my guy. I keep using the word excited because I am truly excited,” Dotson said. “I can’t wait for the opportunity for Sam. You know, he had a different rookie year than I did. He got to sit back and learn the ropes of the NFL through two very good veterans in his room, in Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. I know he’s ready for the opportunity. He has all the talent in the world. Literally, he can make every single throw on the football field and he makes it look effortless. We always say when we were at practice and stuff, you know, he looks so cool in the pocket. Like he makes it look very effortless, the throws that he makes.”

If Howell does wind up winning the job, the presence of Dotson and Terry McLaurin at wide receiver should be a big help to his chances of making it a long stay in the Commanders lineup.