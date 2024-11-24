 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jahmyr Gibbs 1-yard touchdown gives Lions 7-3 lead over Colts

  
Published November 24, 2024 01:44 PM

The Lions didn’t get in the end zone during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Colts but made it to the paint to end the club’s second possession.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs took it in for a 1-yard touchdown, giving Detroit a 7-3 lead over Indianapolis.

That capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive that took 4:12 off the clock.

Gibbs also had the one third-down conversion on the drive, running it 17 yards on third-and-8 as Detroit capitalized on running it in what’s usually a passing situation.

The Lions have now had a rushing touchdown in 25 consecutive games. Gibbs has nine rushing TDs now on the season and has eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

The Colts had a promising opening drive stall in the red zone, settling for a 27-yard field goal to go up 3-0. But the club has not been able to get much going on offense since.