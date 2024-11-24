Jahmyr Gibbs 1-yard touchdown gives Lions 7-3 lead over Colts

The Lions didn’t get in the end zone during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Colts but made it to the paint to end the club’s second possession.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs took it in for a 1-yard touchdown, giving Detroit a 7-3 lead over Indianapolis.

That capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive that took 4:12 off the clock.

Gibbs also had the one third-down conversion on the drive, running it 17 yards on third-and-8 as Detroit capitalized on running it in what’s usually a passing situation.

The Lions have now had a rushing touchdown in 25 consecutive games. Gibbs has nine rushing TDs now on the season and has eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

The Colts had a promising opening drive stall in the red zone, settling for a 27-yard field goal to go up 3-0. But the club has not been able to get much going on offense since.