Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown named to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was hoping to end his rookie season with a trip to the Super Bowl, but he’ll have to settle for going to the Pro Bowl instead.

Gibbs was added to the NFC roster for this week’s event in Orlando on Tuesday. He’ll take the place of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who won’t be available because he is going to the Super Bowl.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was also added to the NFC’s roster. He replaces Eagles wideout A.J. Brown. St. Brown caught 119 passes for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 regular season games and he had 22 catches for 274 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

Gibbs was a first-round pick in April and he had a big impact on the offense in Detroit. He had 182 carries for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 52 catches for 316 yards and a touchdown in the regular season. He added 29 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns and 11 catches for 94 yards in the team’s three postseason games.