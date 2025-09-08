 Skip navigation
Jahmyr Gibbs gains just 31 yards on 10 catches, unprecedented in NFL history

  
Published September 7, 2025 08:48 PM

The Packers’ defense bottled up Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs so thoroughly today that Gibbs made NFL history.

Gibbs caught 10 passes for 31 yards, the lowest yardage total ever for a player who caught at least 10 passes in a game.

The record Gibbs broke for fewest yards with double-digit passes was previously held by Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who had 33 yards on 13 catches in a loss to the Buccaneers in 2023.

The Packers also bottled Gibbs up running the ball today: Although he did have one big run of 14 yards, on his other eight carries he totaled just five yards. Gibbs had just two first downs on 19 touches, an ugly stat line on an ugly day for the Lions.