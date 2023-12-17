Jahmyr Gibbs gives Lions a 14-0 lead on his first career TD reception
Published December 16, 2023 09:18 PM
Rookie Sam LaPorta scored the Lions’ first touchdown Saturday night. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs has scored the second.
Gibbs, a first-round pick, caught his first touchdown pass on a 9-yard throw from Jared Goff.
Both LaPorta and Gibbs now have seven touchdowns this season. The Lions have a 14-0 lead on the Broncos.
Gibbs has three carries for 30 yards and two catches for 8 yards. LaPorta has three catches for 43 yards.
Goff is 15-of-20 for 160 yards and two touchdowns.