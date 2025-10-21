Jahmyr Gibbs has 217 total yards, two TDs as Lions lead 21-9

Jahmyr Gibbs is having a night.

He has more yards from scrimmage (217) than the Bucs have as a team (130). His 5-yard touchdown run has given the Lions a 21-9 lead.

After the Bucs closed to within 14-9 on back-to-back drives — a field-goal drive to end the first half and a touchdown drive to open the second half — the Lions put the ball in Gibbs’ hands. He had four rushes for 28 yards and a reception he took 28 yards on the play before his touchdown run in the seven-play, 73-yard drive.

Gibbs has 15 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns, with his first score going for 78 yards. He also has three receptions for 82 yards.