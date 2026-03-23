Jahmyr Gibbs is the betting favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year

Heading into his fourth NFL season, expectations are very high for Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs is the betting favorite to win the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award for 2026.

It was already clear that Gibbs was the No. 1 running back in Detroit, but when the Lions traded running back David Montgomery to the Texans, it left no doubt that the plan is for Gibbs to get a big workload this season. New Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is expected to give Gibbs plenty of opportunities to make plays with the ball in his hands.

Last year Gibbs totaled 1,223 rushing yards. This year he’s expected to go a little higher, as the over-under on Gibbs’ rushing yards is 1,249.5.

Gibbs’ odds to win Offensive Player of the Year are +700. The next-best odds go to Falcons running back Bijan Robinson at +800, followed by Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase at +900, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey at +1000, Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at +1100 and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson at +1200.