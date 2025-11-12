 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Jahmyr Gibbs named NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published November 12, 2025 12:06 PM

Lions head coach Dan Campbell took over offensive play-calling in Sunday’s win over the Commanders and that immediately paid dividends in the 44-22 victory.

That goes especially for Jahmyr Gibbs, who had one of his best games of the season and has now been named NFC offensive player of the week.

Gibbs took 15 carries for 142 yards with two touchdowns and caught three passes for 30 yards with a TD. It was his third multi-touchdown game of the season, and his first with both a receiving and rushing TD in the same game in 2025.

Gibbs has now rushed for 693 yards this season — averaging 5.4 yards per carry — and caught 32 passes for 227 yards. He has 10 total touchdowns.

The Lions will try to keep things rolling against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday night in Week 11.