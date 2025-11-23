Jahmyr Gibbs runs for 219 yards as Lions beat Giants in overtime

On a day when most of his teammates looked sluggish, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs looked super.

Gibbs ran for 219 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime, as the Lions escaped with a 34-27 win over the Giants.

For most of the game, the Giants were in control, but a highly questionable decision by Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka to go for it on fourth-and-goal late with a three-point lead gave the Lions life. The Lions stopped the Giants’ fourth-down attempt and then drove into range for Jake Bates’ 59-yard field goal to tie the score at 27-27 and send it into overtime.

The Giants won the overtime coin toss and elected to kick, and on the first play from scrimmage in overtime, Gibbs took a handoff and raced 69 yards for a touchdown. No one on the Giants’ defense even got a hand on Gibbs on the play.

The new NFL overtime rules guarantee both teams a possession, so the Giants then got the ball. New York’s possession ended with Aidan Hutchinson sacking Jameis Winston on fourth down, and the Lions survived.

Winston had a big game, completing 18 of 36 passes for 366 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, and also catching a touchdown pass on a trick play. Wan’Dale Robinson was Winston’s favorite receiver, catching nine passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

But in the end, the Lions did just enough to improve their record to 7-4. The Giants lost to fall to 2-10.