Jahmyr Gibbs thinks he can gain 1,000 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving as a rookie

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs thinks he can have a very productive rookie season.

Gibbs, who went to the Lions with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, said that he believes he can top 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards this year.

“Most definitely,” Gibbs told Michele Steele of ESPN, “especially with this system.”

That has become a rare statistical benchmark in recent years, as fewer NFL teams make running backs the focus of their offenses. Last year, Christian McCaffrey was the only player in the NFL to top 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards. No one did it in either 2022 or 2021.

Gibbs is listed as the second-string running back behind David Montgomery on the Lions’ depth chart, so it’s fair to ask whether he will get the ball enough to put up that kind of production. But Gibbs believes the Lions’ offense is going to showcase him, and that he’s going to make the most of his opportunities.