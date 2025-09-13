Jake Andrews, Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios ruled out for Texans

The Texans ruled out three players for Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

Center Jake Andrews will not play after missing practice all week with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1. Jarrett Patterson is set to take over for him against Tampa.

The Texans will also be without wide receivers Braxton Berrios and Christian Kirk for the second straight game. Both wideouts are recovering from hamstring injuries and have not been participating in practice.

Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, second-round pick Jayden Higgins, third-round pick Jaylin Noel, and Justin Watson are the healthy wideouts on the 53-man roster.