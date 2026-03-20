Jake Bobo signing RFA offer sheet with Jaguars

Jake Bobo may be on the move.

The Seahawks’ restricted free agent is signing an offer sheet with the Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The details of the offer were not disclosed.

Seattle has five days to match the offer.

Bobo, who turns 28 in August, entered the league in 2023 as an underrated free agent with Seattle. He’s appeared in 45 games with three starts in his career, catching 34 passes for 323 yards with three touchdowns. However, he had just two catches for 20 yards in 2025.

Seattle tendered Bobo at the original-round level. That means he would make $3.52 million on a one-year deal with the Seahawks. But if the Seahawks decline to match the offer from the Jaguars, Seattle will not receive any draft pick compensation.

Former Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is the Jags’ passing game coordinator, giving Bobo familiarity with some of Jacksonville’s staff.