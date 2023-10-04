Jake Elliot is the NFC special teams player of the week

The Eagles haven’t hit on all cylinders yet, but they’re 4-0 and kicker Jake Elliott has been one of the reasons why they’ve been able to win without playing their best.

Elliott made four field goals to help the team beat the Patriots in Week One and he repeated the feat against the Commanders in Week Four. The list of makes included a 54-yarder in overtime to lift the Eagles to a 34-31 victory.

Elliott also hit field goals in the second, third and fourth quarters to go with a pair of extra points. All of that led to Elliott winning NFC special teams defensive player of the week for the second time — he also won in Week One — this season.

This week’s honor is the fifth of Elliott’s career and continued success this week will help the Eagles’ bid to stay undefeated against the Cowboys.