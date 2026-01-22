 Skip navigation
Jake Ferguson replaces George Kittle on the Pro Bowl Games roster

  
Published January 21, 2026 08:24 PM

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was named to the NFC Pro Bowl Games roster on Wednesday, the NFL announced.

He replaces 49ers tight end George Kittle, who underwent surgery on his right Achilles’ tendon last week.

Ferguson is the sixth Pro Bowler for the Cowboys, joining Dak Prescott, George Pickens, Tyler Smith, Quinnen Williams and Brandon Aubrey.

Ferguson earned his first Pro Bowl in 2023, and now with two selections, he joins Jason Witten (11), Jay Novacek (five) and Billy Joe DuPree (three) as the team’s tight ends with multiple Pro Bowls.

The fourth-year tight end had career-highs in receptions (82) and touchdowns (eight).

Arizona’s Trey McBride is the other tight end on the NFC’s roster.

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will take place in San Francisco next week with a variety of skilled competitions, including the annual NFC-AFC flag football showdown on Feb. 3.