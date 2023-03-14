Jakobi Meyers agrees to three-year deal with Raiders

General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels are bringing another familiar face to Las Vegas.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers has agreed to a three-year deal with the Raiders worth $33 million with $21 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Mayers spent his first four seasons with the Patriots. He led the team’s inconsistent offense last year with 67 catches, 804 yards, and six touchdowns.

Meyers, 26, was tendered at the second-round level as a restricted free agent last year.

He will now reunite with McDaniels, who called Meyers’ plays for his first three seasons as New England’s offensive coordinator.

In 60 games with 39 starts, Meyers has 235 receptions for 2,758 yards with eight touchdowns.