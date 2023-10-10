Jalen Carter favored to win Rookie of the Year, but says he still has a lot to improve

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is the betting favorite to be named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he thinks he has a whole lot more to do.

Asked if he feels unstoppable, Carter said he doesn’t see it that way.

“Nah, I wouldn’t say unstoppable,” Carter said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I still got a lot to improve, man. There’s a lot of plays out there where I could have won my rep but I got blocked that rep. So I just gotta get better every week.”

Carter, who leads the Eagles with 3.5 sacks, may already be the best interior pass rusher in the NFL. But head coach Nick Sirianni cautioned reporters not to put Carter in Canton just yet.

“We have high hopes for him,” Sirianni said. “But he’s got to keep proving it over and over and over again. Because if you want to be considered in the top part of this league as a football player, it’s about consistency and it’s about doing it year in and year out. He’s had a good start. He’s got to continue to put the work in. We know he has the talent, we know he’s a phenomenal talent based off of what you’ve seen so far, based off of what we’ve seen in practice, based off of what you saw in college.”

If Carter improves from the level he’s currently playing at, that’s a scary thought for offensive linemen around the NFL.