Jalen Carter fined $57,222 for spitting on Dak Prescott

  
Published September 9, 2025 04:09 PM

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter will not be suspended for this week’s game against the Chiefs after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Thursday night. But he hasn’t avoided losing a paycheck, or having a suspension placed in his permanent record.

As PFT predicted, Carter was fined $57,222 for the incident, which got him ejected before he played a single snap of the season opener. Carter’s fine is his full weekly paycheck, and he didn’t play at all in the game, so the NFL is terming Carter’s punishment a one-game unpaid suspension — a suspension that has already been served.

Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Carter will not appeal and is getting ready to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

“After talking to the Eagles, the NFL and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game,” Rosenhaus said.

Rosenhaus also told Schefter that the Eagles will not attempt to void any of Carter’s guaranteed money or force him to forfeit any of his signing bonus, as can happen when players are suspended.

Carter is one of the Eagles’ best players, and they need him to get on the field and stay on the field. He’ll play for the first time this season in Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch.