Jalen Carter, Landon Dickerson listed as questionable to face Vikings

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter declared himself good to go for Sunday’s game against the Vikings earlier this week, but the team isn’t considering him a sure thing as they head into the weekend.

Carter is listed as questionable to play due to a heel injury. Carter missed the Eagles’ Week 6 loss to the Giants because of the injury.

Left guard Landon Dickerson missed that game as well and he’s listed as questionable along with Carter. Dickerson has an ankle injury.

Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (calf) is set to play after avoiding any injury designation on Friday. Tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) is the only player that has been ruled out.