Jalen Carter named NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published December 31, 2025 12:24 PM

Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter returned to action in Sunday’s victory over the Bills and made a significant impact.

Now Carter has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Carter posted a blocked extra point with 5:15 left in Philadelphia’s eventual 13-12 victory over Buffalo. He was one of three players credited with a blocked kick in Week 17.

This is Carter’s first player of the week award.

He’s the second Eagles defensive lineman to win special teams player of the week this season along with Jordan Davis from Week 3.