Jalen Carter out of practice with shoulder injury

  
Published July 26, 2025 10:26 AM

The Eagles continued to practice without a key defensive piece on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter is present for the session, but he remains an observer due to a shoulder injury. There’s been no sign of great concern from the Eagles about Carter’s condition and the team would obviously opt for precaution now if it means that Carter will be good to go for the start of the regular season.

Carter had 42 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in the regular season last year. He also had nine tackles and two sacks in the playoffs.

The Eagles also announced that linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder), guard Kenyon Green (knee), and center Cam Jurgens (back) would be limited participants in Saturday’s practice.