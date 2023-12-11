Jalen Carter’s fumble return TD pulls Eagles within 24-13 of Cowboys

The Eagles have not scored an offensive touchdown, but a defensive score has them back in Sunday Night Football.

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox stripped the ball from Dak Prescott, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter picked up the fumble on the bounce and ran 42 yards for a touchdown.

It has drawn the Eagles to within 24-13.

Cox has three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

The Eagles have had two possessions in the second half. Receiver A.J. Brown fumbled on a hit by Stephon Gilmore that Damone Clark recovered for the Cowboys on the Eagles’ first series of the third quarter, and the Eagles went three-and-out on their second chance with the ball in the second half.

The Eagles have ruled out safety Reed Blankenship with a concussion.