Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Jalen Hurts’ 15th rushing touchdown of the season gives Eagles 28-7 lead

  
Published January 29, 2023 12:36 PM
January 26, 2023 12:49 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Connor Rogers dive into their AFC Championship preview where they preview key storylines for the Bengals and Chiefs, DFS options and more.

The 49ers don’t have a healthy quarterback, and they can’t get out of their own way.

This game isn’t officially over, with a quarter to go, but Eagles fans have begun the celebration.

Jalen Hurts scored on a 1-yard run with 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Hurts had seven carries for 40 yards in the 15-play, 91-yard drive.

Hurts shouldn’t run or throw again today, as the Eagles, up 28-7, should put him in bubble wrap and let him handoff the rest of the way.

Hurts is 15-of-25 for 121 yards and has run for 39 yards on 11 carries.

Hurts’ touchdown run was his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, the most by a quarterback in the regular season and postseason in NFL history.

The Eagles punted the ball, but Jordan Mason was flagged for roughing Brett Kern. That gave the ball back to the Eagles, along with 15 yards. Kyle Shanahan argued that Mason was pushed into Kern.

The 49ers have 10 penalties for 67 yards, with many of them coming with an automatic first down. That includes an unnecessary roughness penalty on Talanoa Hufanga on Hurts’ 14-yard run on the Eagles’ latest touchdown drive.